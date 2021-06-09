Dow Movers: JPM, MRK

Year to date, Merck & Co Inc has lost about 5.2% of its value.

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Merck topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.2%.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is JPMorgan Chase, trading down 1.5%.

JPMorgan Chase is showing a gain of 27.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 1.4%, and Amgen, trading up 1.4% on the day.