Elite ATF training and giving exposure to athletes

Elite ATF is a new organization that is providing training and exposure for local football players in Palm Beach County.

VISIBILITY.

BUT, ATHLETESCAN'T GET SCHOLARSHIP OFFERSIF THEY DON'T GET SEEN.

ENTER,ELITE A-T-F.

IN ADDITON TOTRAINING ATHLETES TO REFINETHEIR FOOTWORK, TECHNIQUE ANDSKILLS, THE GROUP ALSO TAKESPLAYERS ON WEEKEND TRIPS TOCOLLEGE FOOTBALL CAMPS TO GETNOTICED BY DOZENS OF COACHESAND SCOUTS.

OVER THE PASTWEEKEND A PAIR OF ATHLETESRECEIVED THEIR FIRST OFFERS--- PROVING ONCE AGAIN ---HARD WORK PAYS OFF!"THESE KIDS ARE SELF MOTIVATEDTHEY WANT TO LEAVE.

YOU HAVETHOSE KIDS THAT PLAY VIDEOGAMES BUT LIKE I TELL ALL OFTHEM IF YOU WANT TO DOSOMETHING IN LIFE IT AINTGOING TO BE EASY EVERYTHINGYOU HAVE TO EARN ITS NOTHINGTHATS GOING TO BE IVEN TO YOUTHEY COME OUT HERE ON THEIROWN AND THEY WANT TO WORK ANDTHATS WHAT WE