Unseasonable snow slams Canada

Officials said one centimeter of snow was reported at St.

A low-pressure system moved into eastern Canada bringing unseasonal snow to Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday, June 10.

John’s International Airport.

The Environment Canada has issued frost advisories for the eastern region.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @XXPurecountryXX .