Wait til you see what daughter did after dad dumped 80,000 pennies on lawn as last child support payment

WHAT LOOKED LIKE A LANDSCAPINGTRAILER DUMPED A PILE OF PENNIESINFRONOFT A WYNDAM MAILBOX LASTMONTHAN 18 YEAR OLD DEEP RUNGRADUATE SAYING IT'S BEEN HARDTRYING TO MAKE SENSE OF ITIFA PENNY IS WORTH A THOUSANDWORDS"I JUST TURNED 18." CERTAINLY80 THSAOUND OF THECOINS TELLS A STORY NATS TOTELL AVERY SANFORD'S SIDE..."WHEN I WAS IN THE MIDDLE OFCLASS, MY DAD CAME BY..HE HADRENTED A TRAILER." THE DEEP RUNSENIOR WILL SPEND THE SUMMER ATHOME BEFORE VENTURING TOVIRGINIA TECH FOR HER FRESHMENYEAR " HE PULLED UP IN FRONT OFTHEHOUSE AND TURNED TRAILER ON SOIT DUMPED OUT ALL THEPENNIES ON THE GRASS AND MY MOMCAME OUT AND WAS LIKEWHAT ARE YOU DUMPING IN MYYARD..SHE DIDN'T KNOW WHO I WTASUNTIL HE SHOUTED IT'S YOUR FINALCHILD SUPPORT PAYMENT."NEVER THINKING HE'SD HAVE TO USEA SNOW SHOVEL IN THE SUMMER NATS: TO SCOOP UP SOME DOMESTICDRAMA "IT'S NOT JUST MY MOMHE'S TRYINGTO EMBASSRA, IT'S ALSO ME AND MYSISTER AND IT'S UPSETTING HEDIDN'T CONSIDER THAT BEFORE HEDID THIS." ONCE THE PENNIESWERE PICKED UP ...SANFORD AND HER MOM DECIDED TOFLIP THE SCRIPTHER MOM DONATING HER DAUGHTERSLAST CHILD SUPPORTPAYMENT...EVERY PENNY...TO SAFE HARBOR....ADOMEICST ABUSE SHELTER "TURNINGAROUND AND DONATING THAT MONEYTO MOMS ANDHICLDREN IN NEED ...I FEEL LIKE THAT REALLY TURNSTHIS SITUATION INTO A POSITIVE..YOU CAN LEARN A LESSON FROMIT." A LESSON AVERY'S TEACHING....SHEHN'AST SPOKEN TO HER FATHER INYEARS SHE SAYS THE PENNYINCIDENT PROVES SHE MADE THETOUGH BUT RIGHT DECISION TO STAYCLEAR AND SHE HAS NO INTEREST INHAVING A RELATIONSHIP WITHANYONE ...WHO DISRESPECTS HERMOTHER"IT'S REALLY HURTLFU ANDDAMAGINGTO YOUR KIDS WHENYOU DO THINGS LIKE THAT..ITDOESN'T MATTER IF THEY'RE YOUNGORAN ADULT - THE ACTIONS OF YOURPARENTS WILL ALWAYS HAVE SOMEAFFECTN O YOU." AVERY'S MOM DIDFILE A POLICEREPORT WITH HENRICO.AND I'M TOLD A FEW OTHER MOMSAND BUSINESSES IN THE AREA HAVEMATCHED HER DONATION TO SAFEHARBOR ..EVEN THOUGH ...IT WAS 92 DOLLARS SHORT.SOMETIMES, LIFE CAN GET IN THE