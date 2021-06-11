Resurfaced Kourtney Kardashian interview is so awkward

A resurfaced 2016 interview with Kourtney Kardashian is making the rounds on TikTok because of how awkward it is.TikToker _m0_g is one of the many users who uploaded the awkward resurfaced interview recently."They asked her a question she didn't feel comfortable answering.

So ... she acted like her camera is frozen," the user wrote.In the interview, Australia daytime talk show hosts David Campbell and Sonia Kruger had asked Kardashian, "How is Kim doing?".Around the time the interview was happening, her sister Kim was recovering from her infamous robbery incident in Paris.According to a full clip of the interview, after returning from commercial break, Campbell apologized to Kardashian