Daily Debrief | Heatwave on horizon, record-breaking temps: Is recent Las Vegas weather normal?

A significant heatwave is coming to Las Vegas.

We expect to at least tie -- and potentially break -- heat records set back in 1940 on several days.

On Monday an Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect, lasting through at least Friday.

Meteorologist Dani Beckstrom discusses the big story of the day with Digital Content Producer Amy Abdelsayed in the Daily Debrief.