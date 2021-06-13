Auschwitz exhibit at Union Station opens on Monday

A new exhibit that explores the Holocaust will open Monday at Union Station.
"Auschwitz: Not Long Ago.
Not Far Away" will feature more than 700 objects and 400 photographs from more than 20 museums and institutions.
A new exhibit that explores the Holocaust will open Monday at Union Station.
"Auschwitz: Not Long Ago.
Not Far Away" will feature more than 700 objects and 400 photographs from more than 20 museums and institutions.
Holocaust exhibit displaying 700 original artifacts from Auschwitz on display at Union Station
Auschwitz concentration camp posts installed at Union Station for upcoming exhibit