I'm 200lbs Down - Now I Love My Excess Skin | BRAND NEW ME

ALEX Rubalcada from Siloam Springs, Arkansas grew up with his grandmother and wanted to emulate her in every way possible.

That involved eating the same junk foods she did and adopting unhealthy lifestyle habits.

When she passed away from diabetes complications, Alex began eating more as he struggled with the grief.

Weighing over 400lbs, Alex was soon diagnosed as pre-diabetic, which was the catalyst for change.

Alex told Truly that growing up he was always “the funny fat guy” but he no longer wanted to feel embarrassed going to restaurants fearing he'd break the chairs or struggling to put his seat belt on every time he got in a car.

Alex threw away the junk food, and started walking 30 minutes everyday.

He lost 20lbs in three months, which resulted in his health improving and him no longer being pre-diabetic.

Alex is determined to love himself and today he will reveal to Truly his excess skin, which is a result of his huge weight loss.

Having recently revealed his skin on social media for the first time, and having taken time to adjust to it, Alex explained that “I've gotten to that point where I'm… 100% as I have become one with it." Alex hopes that by accepting himself and being visible, he can inspire others.

Https://www.instagram.com/ashes.ambition/