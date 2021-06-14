Top 10 PSP Games That Are Still Worth Playing

Plenty of excellent titles made their debuts on the platform, and these are the ones that still hold up today.

PSP was a solid start to a career in handheld gaming for Sony.

PSP was a solid start to a career in handheld gaming for Sony.

Plenty of excellent titles made their debuts on the platform, and these are the ones that still hold up today.

Our list includes “LocoRoco” (2006), “Ratchet & Clank: Size Matters” (2007), “Patapon” (2008), “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories” (2006), “Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker” (2010) and more!