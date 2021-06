Yorkshire Wildlife Park becomes world's second largest polar bear centre

England now has the largest polar bear centre in the world outside of Canada, following the arrival of three cubs and their mother at a park in Doncaster.

They join four male polar bears already living at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park, which has been dubbed the polar bear capital of Europe.

The 18-month-olds are triplets, which are rare for polar bears, and are settling into a new enclosure with their mother, Flocke, aged 12.

Interview with: Dr Charlotte Macdonald, animal director at the park.