Raw Video: Gov. Newsom Announces Funding For Tourism Industry, New Vaccine Vacation Incentive

California is urging its citizens to help jump-start the economy on the eve of the state's reopening with a call to spend their vacation dollars in the state, while announcing help for the state's tourism industry and a new vacation incentive for people to get vaccinated.

Gov.

Newsom press conference at San Francisco Ferry Building.

(6/14/21)