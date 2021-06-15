Top 10 Times Actors Were Replaced During Filming

Nobody's job is safe on a movie set.
For this list, we’ll be looking at notable times where cast members were swapped out while a film was in production.
Nobody's job is safe on a movie set.
For this list, we’ll be looking at notable times where cast members were swapped out while a film was in production.
Nobody's job is safe on a movie set.
For this list, we’ll be looking at notable times where cast members were swapped out while a film was in production.
Our countdown includes “V for Vendetta”, “All the Money in the World”, “Back to the Future”, and more!
The Indiana Jones movie crew were spotted filming a high speed motorbike chase through the Scottish Highlands. The plot of the new..