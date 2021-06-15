Gov. Andrew Cuomo Lifts COVID Restrictions Across New York State

On the 472nd day of the coronavirus pandemic, Gov.
Andrew Cuomo announced he is lifting COVID restrictions across the state; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.
Fireworks celebrations will be held statewide Tuesday as New York hits a milestone and lifts COVID restrictions; CBS2's Tony Aiello..
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo relaxed the statewide COVID restrictions Tuesday, calling it a “momentous day.” CBSN New York's John..