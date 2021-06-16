Las Vegas tourists turning to car-sharing app amid car rental shortage

For weeks, 13 Action News has been warning locals and tourists about a rental car shortage, both here in Las Vegas and across the country.
Now, there's an app that's benefiting from that shortage by connecting car owners and renters in need.
For weeks, 13 Action News has been warning locals and tourists about a rental car shortage, both here in Las Vegas and across the country.
Now, there's an app that's benefiting from that shortage by connecting car owners and renters in need.
There's a rental car shortage these days. Long lines at the Rent-A-Car Center at McCarran Airport. And when you do finally get a..
Lately, there have been long lines at the Rent-A-Car Center at McCarran Airport. And when you do finally get a car, it will cost..