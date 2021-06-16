Duke of Edinburgh's death 'left a giant-sized hole in our lives', says Sophie

The Countess of Wessex has reflected on the loss of the Duke of Edinburgh amid a tumultuous year for the royal family.The 55-year-old noted the difficulty of grieving in public following Philip’s death.“It’s only when you do the normal things you would have done with them and you suddenly realise that they are not there, that you start to have an ‘Oh my goodness’ moment,” the countess told the BBC.