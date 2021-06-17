Exclusive: 82-Year-Old Man Speaks Out After Being Punched, Robbed At Manhattan Bodega
Exclusive: 82-Year-Old Man Speaks Out After Being Punched, Robbed At Manhattan Bodega

An 82-year-old man was punched in the face before his cane was stolen at a bodega in Manhattan.

Late Thursday afternoon, the NYPD said they arrested the suspect.

The victim returned to the bodega and spoke exclusively with CBS2's Andrea Grymes.