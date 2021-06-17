Exclusive: 82-Year-Old Man Speaks Out After Being Punched, Robbed At Manhattan Bodega

An 82-year-old man was punched in the face before his cane was stolen at a bodega in Manhattan.
Late Thursday afternoon, the NYPD said they arrested the suspect.
The victim returned to the bodega and spoke exclusively with CBS2's Andrea Grymes.
Surveillance video shows the attack inside a bodega on the Lower East Side.
