British Airways Boeing 787 nose collapses at London Heathrow Airport

Footage shows a British Airways Boeing 787 after its nose collapsed at London’s Heathrow Airport this morning (June 18).

The emergency services rushed to the aircraft, which was parked on the tarmac with the damaged landing gear under the cabin clearly visible.

The incident reportedly happened while the plane was being loaded for a morning flight to Frankfurt, Germany, having flown in from Moscow two days ago.

Some flight crew were reportedly inside the Boeing 787 Dreamliner at the time of the incident at the busiest airport in the UK.