IMA demands central law to protect doctors against violence on 'National Protest Day' |Oneindia News

The Indian Medical Association on Friday observed 'National Protest Day' demanding a central law to protect doctors against violence.

The slogan of the protest is 'Save the Saviour' and doctors and healthcare workers could be seen across the country with placards 'Stop violence against profession and professionals'.

