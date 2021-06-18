Cities debate future of outdoor dining post-pandemic

Cities debate keeping extra outdoor dining spaces for restaurants as the pandemic winds down.
CNN’s Tom Foreman reports.
Cities debate keeping extra outdoor dining spaces for restaurants as the pandemic winds down.
CNN’s Tom Foreman reports.
If you’ve been avoiding restaurants for a while and are now ready to eat out with friends, specifically as the summer months get..
Restaurant owners across San Diego say they would not have made it through the pandemic without outdoor dining, but the days for..