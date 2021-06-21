Train passes through flooded station after severe storm hits Paris area

This is the bizarre moment a train travelled through a severely flooded station near Paris on Saturday (June 19) afternoon.

In the footage, stunned passengers point at the deep water outside the train as it passes through Evry Val de Seine station.

A powerful thunderstorm battered the Île-de-France region downing trees and inundating roads.