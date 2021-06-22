Hundreds celebrating music festival gather on banks of Paris river without social distancing

Thousands of revellers gathered on the quays of the Seine River near Paris to celebrate "Fête de la musique" - a French celebration of music.

Footage from June 21 shows the banks of the river packed with residents dancing along to live music despite COVID-19 restrictions banning spontaneous street concerts.

The national music festival started in 1982 and is held on June 21 every year.