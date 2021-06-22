Dads without dads golf tournament

This golf tournament was started six years ago when three friends who grew up without fathers were becoming dads themselves.

NEW AT 6 -- A UNIQUE GOLFTOURNAMENT AT DEVOUPARK.IT'S THE D'S WITHOUT D'SFATHER'S DAY INVITATIONAL --OR DADS WITHOUT DADS.ITSTARTED SIX YEARS AGO WHENFRIENDS BLAKE SELLMAN, JOHNLEWIS AND DAVE STRUSS WENTGOLFING TOGETHER ON FATHER'SDAY...AND REALIZED THEY HADSOMETHING IN COMMON.John Lewis- Cofounder of theD's without D's invitational"We started playing together,we grew up without dadsourselves and we were becomingfathers, kinda depressing.

Sowe decided to make light of itand create this littletournament here and the guywith the perfect familygrowing up won the tournamentlastyear."HE'S TALKING ABOUT THEREIGNING CHAMPION, DAVE STRUSS-- WHO DID GROW UP WITH A DAD.HIS DAD JUST LIVES OUT OFTOWN, WHICH IS HOW HE BECAMEPART OF THE TOURNAMENT.HE SAYSHE DIDN'T PLAY THIS YEAR...DIDN'T WANT TO RUB IT IN...BUTHE DID MAKE AN ADDITION TO THETOURNAMENT TROPHY.This year we've added thekarate kick as a nod to CobraKai, Ibelieve.""Any time that you win, youget your name, and of course,'I'm proud ofyou.THAT TROPHY, BY THE WAY,IS MADE OUT OF CEDAR FROM ADECK... THEY SAY BECAUSE DADSLOVE A D-I-Y PROJECT.HAPPYFATHER'S DAY TO THEM.