College World Series brings a boost to area attractions

NEXT WEEK ATTRACTION OF THEMAIN THE MAIN ATTRACTION OFTHE NEXT WEEK WILL BE AT TDAMERITRADE PARK, BUT OMAHA HAS ALOT TO OFFER FOR PEOPLE WHO MAYWANT TO TAKE A BREAK FROM THEGAMES FOR AN AFTERNOON.3NEWSNOW REPORTER JESSIKAEIDSON SHOWS US HOW SOME LOCALATTRACTIONS ARE BENEFITING FROTHE COLLEGE WORLD SERIES.OVER THE NEXT FEW WEEKS,THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE WILL BEPOURING INTO OMAHA FOR THECOLLEGE WORLD SERIES.THOUGH THE CROWD IS FOCUSED ONTHE GAMES, MANY LOCALATTRACTIONS SAY THEY’RE ALSOSEEING AN INCREASE IN OUTSTATE VISITORS.THE OMAHA CHILDREN’S MUSEUM SAYHOT OR RAINY DAYS BRING IN MANYTRAVELING FAMILIES DURING THISTIME OF YEAR."WE’VE BEEN COUNTING THE DAYSFOR SUMMER, THIS IS OUR TIMEWHEN WE WELCOME THE MOST PEOPLE.SO WE WERE HOPING PEOPLE WOULDSTART TRAVELING AGAIN AND THEYARE."FOR THE OCCASION, THEY’REHOSTING A SPORT FOCUSED EXHIBITCALLED GAME ON AND ARE HAPPY TOSEE NEW FACES ENJOYING I"WE LOVE SEEING PEOPLE WHO THISMIGHT BE THEIR FIRST CHILDREN’SMUSEUM OR THE BIGGEST ONETHEY’VE BEEN TO AND WE LOVE JUSTWELCOMING THEM."ALSO SEEING AN INCREASE IN OUTOF STATE VISITORS IS THE HENRYDOORLY ZOO AND AQUARIUM."WE DO KEEP TRACK OF OUR ZIPCODE DATA AND WHAT WE DO SEE ISFROM THOSE STATES SPECIFICALLYTHAT HAVE TEAMS HERE, WE DO SESOME INCREASES IN EACH OF THOSESTATES VISITING US DURING THISTIME PERIOD."THEY SAY EVEN THOSE WHO DON’TCOME FOR THE ANIMALS ARESTOPPING BY TO SEE WHERE THECOLLEGE WORLD SERIES WAS PLAYEDUNTIL 2010."WE HAVE ROSENBLATT, THEHISTORIC PORTION HERE ON SITEAND THE ZOO ITSELF WITH THHISTORY OF THIS COMMUNITY.

ITHINK IT TIES IN NICELY AND ITGIVES PEOPLE A CHANCE TO COMEBACK AND REMEMBER THEIRCHILDHOOD AND EXPERIENCE IT FORTHE NEXT GENERATION."REPORTING IN OMA