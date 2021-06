Lahore: Blast outside residence of terrorist Hafiz Saeed, at least 15 hurt | Oneindia News

At least 15 people were injured in a blast that occured near the residence of Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed in Johar Town of Pakistan's Lahore.

It is feared that the death toll may rise.

