Dow Movers: MMM, CVX

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.6%.

Year to date, Chevron registers a 28.0% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is MMM, trading down 0.8%.

MMM is showing a gain of 10.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Coca-Cola, trading down 0.6%, and Organon, trading up 1.2% on the day.