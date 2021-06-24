Family member speaks at family reunification center

Uh they told us the detectthere were three people thin one of the hospitals.

Wwhen we're going to hear fa building was that?

And dthere?

She's been living tassessment the 40-year assshape But we didn't know ywas not in good shape.

ERnot who you say.

You knowany concern about the shapUm No.

Well I mean she wasthings but I prefer not toyou see that?

Did you seetell us a little bit aboutA wonderful person.

Very wwhen you were on the phonefor you right now is you wnot real.

What kind of infbasic information, date ofit.

Yes.

Who are you lookiWhat is she to you?

She'sIt's something that you doup.

No one does.

And we'renow.

I'm just very concernI'm hopeful that she's inbecause she suffers from asomebody her name again, Mwe put you?

I believe shein tonight from new york.N.

In your name.

Viviana,Around 20 years?

I would sYes.

How did you first finthat lives in new york wasand it was just horrifyinggoing on.

We couldn't beliseeing in the news.

You knright, when where when we'in is right where the wholyou know, So we're just hoeither in one of the hospi