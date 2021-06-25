Adorable boy cries when mother cuts birthday cake resembling his favorite stuffed animal

This is the adorable moment a boy named XiangXiang celebrates his second birthday, but when his mother cuts the cake resembling his favorite stuffed animal, he starts crying.

According to his mother, XiangXiang has been with the teddy bear since he was born, they are inseparable.

The footage was filmed in New Taipei City, Taiwan on July 17, 2020.

