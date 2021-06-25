New Book Claims Trump Told Officials to 'Shoot' Protestors in the Leg and 'Crack Their Skulls'

A new book reveals new details of President Donald Trump’s demands during the 2020 George Floyd protests.
Veuer's Elizabeth Keatinge has more.
Trump told members of his administration that he wanted the military to "beat the f--k out" of the protesters, according to CNN.
