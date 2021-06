Florence woman accused in DUI crash that killed her son pleads guilty

A Florence woman accused of driving drunk and killing her son in a head-on crash on US Highway 93 appeared in a Missoula courtroom on Thursday afternoon.

YOU SHOULDN'TTAKE RISKS WITH DRINKINGAND OPERATING A VEHICLE.THERE'S JUST TOO MUCH ATSTAKE.

HEARING ALL THOSEPLEAS AND THE PEOPLEWHO WERE HARMED, ONE IDIDN'T EVEN KNOWABOUT,THAT I COULDN'TREMEMBER.

THE THE SADTHINGS IS THAT THERE AREMANY MORE LIVES THATARE AFFECTED BY THIS,TOO."HE CONTINUES THE FIGHTAGAINST IMPAIRED DRIVINGAS A PROMISE TO HISSON'S MEMORY AND INOW PREPARING FOR THEAUGUST SENTENCINGHEARING.IT'S SOMETHING