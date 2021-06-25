How This Woman Makes Mesmerizing Light Sculptures

Interactive Light Artist Jen Lewin creates interactive sound and LED art that can be the scale of an entire landscape.

Humans across the planet understand light, so Jen can create pieces that everyone across the world can comprehend and interact with.

Footage provided by Jen Lewin Studio: All footage courtesy of Jen Lewin Studio.

All artwork © 2021 Jen Lewin.

Aqueous at Burning Man, Black Rock City, Nevada, 2017.

Video by Matt Emmi.

The Pool at Descanso Gardens, Los Angeles, 2016.

Video by Josh Yeo.

Reflect at Domino Park, Brooklyn, 2021.

Video by Matt Emmi, Demian Neufeld, and Ryders Alley Media; edited by Joshua Pullar.

The Aurora at the Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport, Minnesota, 2021.

Video by Kari Jo Skogquist.

Cosmos at the Takanawa Gateway Fest, Tokyo, 2020.

Video courtesy Jen Lewin Studio.

Long Harp in the artist’s studio, Boulder, Colorado, 2006.

Video by Carin Reich.

Magical Harp at Magical Bridge Playground, Palo Alto, California.

Video by Sino Chum.

Promenade at Dairy Block, Denver, Colorado.

Video by Photography G.

The Super Pool at AHA Cleveland, Ohio, 2014.

Video by Sino Chum.

The Pool at Burning Man, Black Rock City, Nevada, 2008.

Video by Carin Reich.

The Pool at iLight, Marina Bay, Singapore, 2014.

Video courtesy Jen Lewin Studio.

The Pool at Winter Lights @ Canary Wharf, London, 2016.

Video courtesy Jen Lewin Studio.

The Pool at Mother of the Nation Festival, Abu Dhabi, 2016.

Video courtesy Jen Lewin Studio.

Jen Lewin testing The Aurora in the artist’s studio, Brooklyn, 2020.

Video by Demian Neufeld and Ryders Alley Media.

Euclid at the SoNo Collection, Norwalk, Connecticut, 2019.

Video courtesy Jen Lewin Studio.

Ascent at the ArtWalk, Coral Springs, Florida, 2017.

Video by John Lynch.