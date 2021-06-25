Protesters in India rally against airport name change

Thousands of people took to the streets in Mumbai on Thursday, June 24 to protest against the proposal to name Navi Mumbai airport after Balasaheb Thackeray, the supremo of the Indian political party S

Thousands of people took to the streets in Mumbai on Thursday, June 24 to protest against the proposal to name Navi Mumbai airport after Balasaheb Thackeray, the supremo of the Indian political party Shiv Sena.

The Board of Directors of CIDCO had already taken the decision to name the NMIA after Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray which the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has in principle accepted.