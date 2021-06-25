GoFundMe started for local skater who suffered brain damage in viral wipeout video

Local skater Brandon Lee was skating at the Denver Go Skate Day event last weekend, when he attempted a trick, only to fall face-first into the sidewalk.

Not only was he knocked unconscious, but he's facing over $20,000 in medical bills alone.

But thanks to his friends in the skating community, and brave testimony from his mother, word is getting out to help him.

Use this link to go to the GoFundMe Page to help pay for Brandon's medical costs.

Just scroll down to the bottom of the page: https://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/local-news/gofundme-started-for-local-skater-who-suffered-brain-damage-in-viral-wipeout-video