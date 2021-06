Angira Dhar ties the knot with 'Bandish Bandits' director

Actress Angira Dhar on Friday announced that she has tied the knot with "Bandish Bandits" director Anand Tiwari.

The "Commando 3" actress shared photos from her wedding on Instagram, Angira shared that she married Anand on April 30 this year.

