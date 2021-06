One icon is in for the Olympics and another is out

Simone Biles ran away with her second all-around title at the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials

WIMBLEDON.

SHE SAID THERE AREA LOT OF REASONS WHY... ONETHAT SHE HAS MENTIONED BEFOREIS THAT TRAVEL RESTRICTIONSMAY PREVENT HER FROM BRINGINGHER 3-YEAR OLD DAUGHTER.

FORNOW--WILLIAMS' FOCUS IS ONSECURING A 24TH GRAND SLAMTITLE.

HER OPENING MATCH AWIMBLEDON IS TOMORROW,HYPE IS STARTING TO BUILD FORTHE WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS TEAM THEU-S IS TAKING TO THE OLYMPICS.SIMONLE BILES IS THE BRIGHTESTSPOT ON THE ROSTER.

SHE'SCONSIDERED THE BEST GYMNAST TOEVER COME OUT OF THE U-S.

SHENOW HAS THE CHANCE TO DEFENDHER INDIVIDUAL GOLD FROM RIOIN 20-16.

THE REST OF THE FOURMEMBER TEAM INCLUDES SUNI LEE,JORDAN CHILES AND GRACEMCCULLUM.

JADA CAREY ANDMYKAYLA SKINNER FILLED THEINDIVIDUAL SPOTS ON THEROST