Piglet born with a trunk baffles villagers in the Philippines

A piglet born with a trunk baffled villagers in the Philippines.

The bizarre creature was the last to come out of a mother pig that bore seven healthy piglets and one deformed creature in Tubungan, Iloilo province on June 23.

It had an unusual body part that looked like an elephant trunk protruding out of its forehead with a pointy snout and two eyeballs that shared a single eye socket.

The farmer called the local livestock officials in the province for help as they did not know how to care for the strange animal but it unfortunately died before the staff arrived.

Livestock technician James Embate who went to check on the animal said: ‘The farmer who asked for help was confused and afraid that the other piglets could be sick so they called us.

‘We tried to revive the piglet because it could help us with research but it was unfortunately dead when we arrived.

We checked the other piglets but they were all fine as well as the mother.’ James added that the piglet suffered from birth defect that was undetected during the mother pig’s pregnancy caused by several factors.

He said: ‘Congenital anomalies can be defined as structural or functional anomalies that occur during intrauterine life.

‘These are also called birth defects, congenital disorders, or congenital malformation, conditions that develop prenatally and may be identified before or at birth, or later in life.’ The ‘elephant pig’ was buried in the farmer’s backyard while its siblings were given supplements to avoid the risks of African Swine Fever that is currently affecting the industry in the country.