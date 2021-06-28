Here's how Priyanka Chopra is celebrating Pride month|Tv actor Pearl V Puri breaks silence on ‘ghastly’ rape allegations

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas went all-white to celebrate Pride Month in New York.

Television actor Pearl v Puri who is currently on a bail in alleged rape case of a minor girl, has finally broken his silence on the ongoing controversy.Neetu Kapoor on Monday shared a glimpse of what she terms "my world" through an Instagram picture.

Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani on Sunday shared a picture on Instagram flaunting perfect curves in white bikini.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh has resumed work and shared a glance of how her "best mornings" look like.

#neetukapoor #ranbirkpoor #pridemonth #dishapatani #rakulpreetsingh #pearlvpuri