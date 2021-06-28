Skip to main content
Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Monday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Shipping Stocks

In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.8%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Transglobe Energy, down about 8.8% and shares of Centennial Resource Development off about 8.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are shipping shares, down on the day by about 3.7% as a group, led down by Genco Shipping & Trading, trading lower by about 8% and Eagle Bulk Shipping, trading lower by about 7.8%.

