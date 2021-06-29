Watch this dog ring her doorbell at 3 A.M. after being missing for over SEVEN HOURS

After returning from a night of debauchery. Pup Rajah disappeared from her home for over seven hours from her home after being scared by fireworks. Owner Mary, 23, drove around the neighbourhood and posted on Facebook about their missing 18-month-old pooch, only for Rajah to ring the doorbell when she returned home in the early hours. Mary, from Greenville, South Carolina, USA, said: "She was in the backyard with our other dog and our neighbour started shooting off fireworks and I knew she'd be scared."I went to the backyard - and she was gone."Mary and her husband Ryan looked for Rajah, recruited others in the search and even created a Facebook post about the missing rescue dog.Mary, who works in data entry, added: "My husband came home and was driving around looking for her.

We were ready to call all the shelters and she just showed up and rang the doorbell."Rajah returned home at 3 A.M., on June 27, jumping up and sticking her face into the doorbell and camera."I don't even know how she knew how to do that, I've never shown her how," Mary said. "She doesn't go out in the front yard, except to the car, so she's never seen us use the doorbell."Ryan was up waiting around to see if she'd pop up.

He saw her on the porch, and he ran off and got her."When Rajah returned, she was afraid she'd be in trouble, but the family was just happy to have their hound back. "She thought she was in so much trouble and she was sad and sulking, but we were like 'we're just happy you're back,'" Mary said. "It was hilarious, and we couldn't stop laughing."Though the husband and wife drove around for hours looking for Rajah, Mary added that they have no idea where she spent her missing hours. "She had thorns on her and seemed to have rolled in poop," she said. "So, it seems like she had a great time."This video was filmed on the 27th June 2021.