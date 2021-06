Palm Beach County high school students get tour of Florida colleges

A group of kids attending high schools in Palm Beach County will get to see a glimpse of what life will be like in their next educational steps.

COLLEGE IS LIKE.

NEW AT SIX,W-P-T-V NEWSCHANNEL FIVE'SCHRIS GILMORE TAKES US INSIDETHIS ANNUAL TRADITION.*NAT* TUESDAY MORNING 30JUNIORS AND SENIORS FROM LOCALAREA HIGH SCHOOLS BOARD THISCHARTER BUS AS THEY EMBARK ONAN ACADEMIC JOURNEY ERYONPANIER /// SENIOR - PALM BEACHGARDENS HIGH SCHOOL SOUND AT:07:33:57“I THOUGHT THAT THATWAS A REALLY GOOD OPPORTUNITY.ESPECIALLY SINCE IREADY TO BE A SENIOR NEXTYEAR.

ITMYSELF TO THE COLLEGES AROUNDUS AS WELL AS MY PEERS” THISALL PART OF THE URBAN LEAGUEOF PALM BEACH COUNTYCOLLEGE TOUR MADE POSSIBLE BYA $25,000 DONATION FROM THEFLORIDA LOTTERY PATRICKFRANKLIN /// PRESIDENT & CEO -URBAN LEAGUE OF PALM BEACHCOUNTY SOUND AT: 07:38:34“WEGLADE, NORTH PALM BEACH,CENTRAL PALM BEACH, ALL OFPALM BEACH COUNTY GOING TOVISIT THE UNIVERSITY OFFLORIDA, UCF, FAMU AND FSU INTHE NEXT TWO DAYS AND THESTATE CAPITAL AND WHAT ATRIP” THE GOAL TO REIGNITESTUDENTSCOMMITMENT TOEDUCATIONSENIOR - PALM BEACH GARDENSHIGH SCHOOL SOUND AT: 07:35:02“ISINCE I WAS ABOUT THE FIFTHGRADE SO BEING ABLE TO WATCHEVERYBODY BE ABLE TOEXPERIENCE SOMETHING THAT ITBEEN A YEAR SINCE ITHAPPENED SO YEAH I THINK THATTHATJOURNEY WILL TAKE THEM TO FOURUNIVERSITIES ACROSS THE STATEINCLUDING A TRIP TO THEFLORIDA CAPITOLSTUDENT WILL CREATE THEIR OWNPERSONALIZED COLLEGE PLANS&PATRICK FRANKLIN /// PRESIDENT& CEO - URBAN LEAGUE OF PALMBEACH COUNTY SOUND AT:07:39:30“THE BIGGEST THING WECAN DO IS GIVE THESE JUNIORSAND SENIORS RIGHT NOW WHO COMEFROM A DIFFERENT ENVIRONMENTWHO ARE LOOKING FOROPPORTUNITIES TO GIVE THEMTHAT EXPOSURE TO GO TO COLLEGESEE WHAT COLLEGE IS ALLABOUT”*NAT* 07:58:05 (BUSHONKS AS IT LEAVES) AS THEYBEGIN TO TAKE THE NEXT STEPFOR A BRIGHTER FUTUREFRANKLIN /// PRESIDENT & CEO -URBAN LEAGUE OF PALM BEACHCOUNTY SOUND AT: 07:40:10“THATURBAN LEAGUE.

WE GIVE KIDSOPPORTUNITIES EXPLORE,OPPORTUNITIES TO EXPAND ANDOPPORTUNITIES TO GET ON THERIGHT PATH TOWARDS SELFSUSTAINABILITY AND TO REALLYUNDERSTAND WHAT LIFE IS ALLAB