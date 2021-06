Carmichael hit-and-run victim returns home, seeks answers after suspect's arrest

BECAUSE SHE WANTED TO SEE THEPERSON THAT INVESTIGATORS SAYIS RESPONSIBLE FOR NOT ONLYHITTING HER.

BUT OTHERS.MOSTLY I'M JUST THINKINGABOUT.

WE GOT THEY GOT HER.

IMEAN KILLED.

I THINK ABOUT HIMA LOT ACTUALLY.WITH A BROKEN LEGSTABILIZED BY IRAN THAT WILLHER LIFE.

MICKEY HARRIS'S MINDIS STILL TRAVELS AWAY FROM HEROWN PAIN, SETTLING ON THE MANSHE SAW LOSE HIS LIFESOMETHING TRAGIC COULD HAPPENTO SOMEBODY.IT IS THAT COMPASSION THATIRONICALLY PUT HARRIS INHARM'S WAY AFTER WITNESSINGTHE INITIAL HIT AND RUN INCARMICHAEL LAST WEEK WHEN ITSEEMED LIKE KIND OF.

DRAGGEDHIM THE 33 YEAR-OLD MOTHER OF3 JUMPED IN TO HELP MOMENTSLATER HARRIS SAYS THAT SAMEDRIVER IDENTIFIED TUESDAY BYTHE SACRAMENTO, SHERIFF'SMADE HARRIS HIS NEXT TARGET.SO I I RAN OUT OF THE WAYFAST ENOUGH THAT'S WHEN HE RANOVER RAN OVER ME LIKE.INJURED AND OVERWHELMED BYTHE MOMENT ROLLING IN REACHINGOUT TO PEOPLE I WAS CRYING OUTFOR HELP A STRANGER WOULDEVENTUALLY ANSWER HER PLEASEHOLDING HARRIS'S HAND TELLINGHER IT WAS GOING TO BE OK.REALLY WANTING THAT I WASHEALTH-CARE I FEEL LIKE I WASALONE AND THEN ON TOP OF THATYOU KNOW, I'M HURTING TONIGHTAFTER DAYS IN THE HOSPITALHARRIS'S HOME, I'M READY TOGET RID OF THIS THINGWALKER HELPING HER GETAROUND AS SHE HEALS.HER BOYFRIEND JOHN ANDERSONBY HER SIDE THE TO BELIEVINGSTRONGER THAN EVER FOR FINESTHAT VAN YOU KNOW EVEN EVENMORE A BOND TO STRENGTHENWITHIN HARRIS'S OWN FAMILY ANDONE CREATED BETWEEN ALL OFPART OF THE CHAOS INCARMICHAEL THAT DAY.I THINK ALL OF US ARE GOINGTO GET THROUGH THIS TOGETHERNOT JUST TO ME MY FAMILY, BUTALL THE OTHER FAMILIESINVOLVED TOO.ALL CONNECTED NOW.HARRIS SAYS THAT SHE WOULDBE INTERESTED IN ATTENDING APOTENTIAL TRIAL FORCED TO PAYTO BE A PART OF THEPROCEEDINGS BECAUSE SHE STILLHAS A VERY BIG QUESTIONUNANSWERED.

WHY DID THIS ALLHAPPENED INVESTIGATORS HAVEYET TO RELEASE A MOTIVE INTHIS CASE SOME WILL MAKE HISFIRST COURT APPEARANCETOMORROW.

WE'RE LIVE INDOWNTOWN SACRAMENTO OUTSIDE OFSACRAMENTO COUNTY JAIL, I'MERIC ROCKER FOX 40 NEWS.ERIC THANK YOU AUTHORITIESARRESTED A MAN IN CONNECTIONTO A SHOOTING AND ROBBERY AT A