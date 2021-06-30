Indian sets record for world's longest TONGUE that he paints with

Praveen Kalirajan, a resident from Thiruthangal of Viruthnagar district in Tamil Nadu, India, has set a world record of having the longest tongue.

Praveen Kalirajan, a resident from Thiruthangal of Viruthnagar district in Tamil Nadu, India, has set a world record of having the longest tongue.

The tongue is 10.8 cm long, measured from the tip of the extended tongue to the rear part of the tongue.

Praveen is a 20-year-old Engineering student.

He has been certified by the Indian book of Information for having the longest tongue in India.

Praveen has a 10.8 cm-long tongue from the tip to the rear half when prolonged.

In the Guinness book of world records, the longest tongue measures 10.1 cm (3.97 in) from its tip to the middle of the closed top lip and it belongs to Nick Stoeberl.

A human tongue is around 3.3 inches (8.5 centimeters) for males and 3.1 inches (7.9 cm) for females, according to the University of Edinburgh.

Praveen also has a pretty unique way of painting using his tongue.

He puts up a tiny piece of the glove to cover one half of his tongue and then begins writing Tamil letters in a chart.

He paints it beautifully and exhibits his extraordinary skills such as writing Tamil letters with his tongue, touching his nose multiple times with tongue, touching the elbows with tongue, and so on.He holds the title of Grand Master of the Asia Book of Records for touching his nose 219 times in a minute, breaking his own record.

This chameleon-like clip was recorded on June 29.