The new Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition - Track driving

The new Vantage F1® Edition is a new breed of Aston Martin.

One that celebrates the marques return to Formula 1® for the first time in over 60 years and establishes the Vantage as a true sports car.

It is also the first core model to benefit from direct input from Aston Martin’s recently appointed Chief Executive Officer, Tobias Moers.

A core production offering, the new Vantage F1® Edition sits at the top of the Vantage model line.

Motivated by an exciting return to Formula 1® and as a direct result of the engineering that went into the development of the Vantage as an Official Safety Car of Formula 1®, which makes its debut at the Formula 1® Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2021 this week, the Vantage F1® Edition is the ultimate e