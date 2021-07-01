Dow Movers: WBA, CVX

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%.

Year to date, Chevron registers a 25.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 6.2%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance is showing a gain of 23.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 0.9%, and UnitedHealth Group, trading up 1.0% on the day.