Heat Dome causing record-breaking temperatures in US, Canada| Heat Wave | Oneindia News

The historic heat wave prevailing in the Pacific Northwest has reportedly led to hundreds of deaths in Canada, Oregon and Washington as scorching temperatures shattered all-time records.

The unprecedented heatwave is being attributed to the creation of a heat dome in the region, which has trapped heat and blocked other weather systems from moving in.

#HeatDome #HeatWave #Canada