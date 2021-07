Ema Movie

Ema Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After a shocking incident upends her family life and marriage to a tempestuous choreographer, Ema, a reggaeton dancer, sets out on an odyssey of personal liberation, in this incendiary drama about art, desire, and the modern family from director Pablo Larraín (Jackie, Neruda).

US Release Date: August 13, 2021 Starring: Mariana Di Girolamo, Gael García Bernal, Santiago Cabrera Directed By: Pablo Larraín