Transformers War for Cybertron Trilogy Kingdom Season 3

Transformers War for Cybertron Trilogy Kingdom Season 3 Trailer HD - US Air Date: July 29, 2021 Starring: Jake Tillman Foushee, Jason Marnocha, Edward Bosco Network: Netflix Synopsis: Now the Autobots must team up with the Maximals to confront the Decepticons, who have joined forces with the Predacons, in the race to find the missing AllSpark.

However, the Predacons are in control of the Golden Disk, a mysterious artifact which has a personal connection to Megatron and gives him an untold advantage over his enemy, Optimus Prime.

Which faction will triumph in the final battle that will decide the fate of Cybertron's future?