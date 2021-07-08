Investigation Continues Into Night After Police Officer, Two ATF Agents Were Shot In Morgan Park

Police late Wednesday were questioning a person of interest related to the shooting, but the investigation was far from over Wednesday night.
CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.
Police late Wednesday were questioning a person of interest related to the shooting, but the investigation was far from over Wednesday night.
CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.
Police are questioning a person of interest after the shooting in the Morgan Park neighborhood. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports.
Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown provides an update on after two ATF agents were shot in Chicago.