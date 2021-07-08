'American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story' Featurette

'American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story' FeaturetteZachary Levi takes viewers behind-the-scenes of his latest role as Kurt Warner in the upcoming biographical film "American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story", which follows the story of the NFL quarterback as he leaves his job at a supermarket to become a Super Bowl-winning football star.
American Underdog The Kurt Warner Story Movie - Behind the Scenes
Teaser Trailer
American Underdog The Kurt Warner Story Movie - US Release Date: December 2021
Starring: Zachary Levi, Anna Paquin, Dennis..