Chester's Crew 7-4-21 7AM

WEATHER DOG TO KICK OFF YOURDAY!

HERE'S METEOROLOGISTMADDIE KIRKER AND HER ADORABLESIDEKICK WITH TODAY'SCHESTER'S CREW."THIS IS CHESTER'S CREW WHEREWE CELEBRATE LOCAL PETS ACROSSTHE AREA AND GET THEIR PETPICS ON TV.

CHESTER IS JOININGME HERE IN STUDIO ON THISSUNDAY MORNING AND HE HAS BEENHARD AT WORK BEHIND THE SCENESGETTING THE PICTURES TOGETHER!SO, WITH THAT SAID, LET'S SEEWHO'S ON YOUR CREW!

FIRST UP,WE'VE GOT DUKE.

HE IS ATREEING WALKER HOUND.

NEXT UP,WE'VE GOT LUNA.

SHE WASADOPTED FROM VBAC LAST YEAR"THIS IS CHESTER'S CREW WHEREWE CELEBRATE LOCAL PETS ACROSSTHE