Initiative aims to restore dignity to overgrown cemetery

“And when you come here – these are people, these are human beings – and yet, I don’t feel that they are treated with the same respect.” A new effort called the Potter’s Field Initiative aims to change that.

“I was raised in the country, in Clermont County, and people that have preceded us are treated with great respect,” she said.

“They’re the forgotten people,” said Mary Jo Bazeley, a volunteer who has been working for 20 years to clean up edges of the 26-acre site.

This is a story about what the living owe the dead and – more specifically – what Cincinnati owes the thousands of people buried in an overgrown portion of West Price Hill called Potter’s Field.

